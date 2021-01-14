Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 771605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.14.

KL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.8399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.35%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.