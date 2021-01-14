Kirk Malloy Sells 2,500 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $166,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kirk Malloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $102,400.00.

NSTG stock opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $75.35. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

