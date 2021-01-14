KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €68.29 ($80.34).

Several research analysts have weighed in on KGX shares. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.50 ($74.71) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

KGX traded up €1.12 ($1.32) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €76.26 ($89.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,057 shares. KION GROUP AG has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €70.21.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

