KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) received a €75.00 ($88.24) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KGX. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.29 ($80.34).

Shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) stock opened at €75.60 ($88.94) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €70.21. KION GROUP AG has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

