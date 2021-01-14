Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

KC traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.19. 810,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,413. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 9.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

