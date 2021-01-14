Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. Mizuho currently has $58.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $62.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.46.

Shares of KRC opened at $57.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 19.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

