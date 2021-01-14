Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.88.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$24.99 on Wednesday. Keyera Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36. The firm has a market cap of C$5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 33.01.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$712.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Keyera Corp. will post 1.6086672 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 253.63%.

About Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

