KeyCorp Increases Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $50.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.52.

Shares of XEC opened at $47.49 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 251.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

