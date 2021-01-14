KeyCorp Boosts EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Price Target to $100.00

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE NPO opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.39.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at $247,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 131.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,169 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

