Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Kering alerts:

PPRUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Kering from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.62. The company had a trading volume of 45,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,054. The company has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22. Kering has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $74.44.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kering (PPRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.