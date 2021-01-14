Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F) (ETR:TLG) a €24.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F) (ETR:TLG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of ETR:TLG opened at €22.68 ($26.68) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.48. TLG Immobilien AG has a one year low of €10.98 ($12.92) and a one year high of €31.55 ($37.12).
TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F) Company Profile
