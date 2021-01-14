Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F) (ETR:TLG) a €24.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F) (ETR:TLG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:TLG opened at €22.68 ($26.68) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.48. TLG Immobilien AG has a one year low of €10.98 ($12.92) and a one year high of €31.55 ($37.12).

TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F) Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

