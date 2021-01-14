Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KELYA. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kelly Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

KELYA opened at $21.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kelly Services by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kelly Services by 12.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 326.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.