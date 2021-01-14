Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to “Market Perform”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DB. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.