KB Home Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,148 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 290% compared to the average daily volume of 2,345 call options.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 23,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $933,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,137,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,727. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zelman & Associates lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.53.

NYSE:KBH traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,251,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

