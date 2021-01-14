Karatgold Coin (KBC) 1-Day Volume Hits $53.00

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded up 451.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Karatgold Coin token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Karatgold Coin has traded 157.7% higher against the US dollar. Karatgold Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and $53.00 worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00041463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.13 or 0.00374483 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00041205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.64 or 0.03978490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karatgold Coin Profile

KBC is a token. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,728,252,687 tokens. Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here . Karatgold Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@karatgold . Karatgold Coin’s official website is karatgold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karatbars International was founded in 2011. The company is specialized in the sale of small gold bars and gift items in gold bullion. The headquarter and the logistics center of Karatbars International is located in Stuttgart, Germany. It is responsible for the support, marketing, customer and partner communication, execution and delivery of orders. The headquarter also co-ordinates the opening of new countries throughout Europe. Karatbars offers an attractive and affordable option for consumers to purchase 999.9 pure gold bullion, as well as gold merchandising, collector’s items and gift cards. We are proud of the independence that Karatbars offers consumers to own, manage and control their personal Karatbars purchases. Deliveries in smaller quantities are packaged under video surveillance at the headquarters of Karatbars International and shipped daily via FedEx. “

Karatgold Coin Token Trading

Karatgold Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karatgold Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karatgold Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

