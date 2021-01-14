Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $204.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.68.
Kansas City Southern stock opened at $213.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $222.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.00.
In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
