Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $204.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.68.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $213.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $222.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

