Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Price Target Raised to $17.50 at Chardan Capital

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $17.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KLDO. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLDO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,749. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $464.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,143,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.