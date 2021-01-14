Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at CIBC

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

JE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Just Energy Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.99.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

NYSE:JE traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. 34,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,853. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $266.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.41. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $487.56 million for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JE. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group during the third quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Just Energy Group by 159.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the period.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.