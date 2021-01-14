Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 7.1% Higher

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.96 and last traded at $43.30. 18,150,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 10,721,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. The company had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.