Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JBAXY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 64,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,367. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

JBAXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

