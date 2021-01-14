JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $39,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 354,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after buying an additional 20,886 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.79. 4,801,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.