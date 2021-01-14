JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Vigilare Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 114.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 354,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000.

BATS JPST traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.79. 4,801,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

