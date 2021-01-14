JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.89.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.26. 4,203,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,407,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.