JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $140.35 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average of $106.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

