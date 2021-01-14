JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,836,000 after buying an additional 901,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $86,673,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.51.

NYSE:JPM opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.