JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to Underweight

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FQVLF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $19.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.49.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FQVLF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 18,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.