JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€123.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €116.20 ($136.71).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €120.05 ($141.24) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Wacker Chemie AG has a one year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a one year high of €122.20 ($143.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a PE ratio of -9.43.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

