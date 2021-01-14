JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.ON SE (EOAN.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.74 ($12.63).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €8.94 ($10.52) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.58. E.ON SE has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.ON SE (EOAN.F)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

