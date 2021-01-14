JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.ON SE (EOAN.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.74 ($12.63).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €8.94 ($10.52) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.58. E.ON SE has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

