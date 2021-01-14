JPMorgan American Investment Trust (JAM.L) (LON:JAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $603.00

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust (JAM.L) (LON:JAM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 603 ($7.88) and last traded at GBX 593.44 ($7.75), with a volume of 7578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 592 ($7.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 58.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 576.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 530.53.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust (JAM.L) (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

