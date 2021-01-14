JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust (LON:JAI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $426.92

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $426.92 and traded as high as $524.00. JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust shares last traded at $515.00, with a volume of 314,402 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 426.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 412.40. The firm has a market cap of £377.27 million and a P/E ratio of 22.49.

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JAI)

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

