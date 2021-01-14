Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Insider Sells $16,575.52 in Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 2,452 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $16,575.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,463.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JNCE stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.36). On average, research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNCE. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.