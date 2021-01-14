Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the December 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JSDA stock remained flat at $$0.33 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 280,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,418. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Jones Soda has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

