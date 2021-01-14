Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the December 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JSDA stock remained flat at $$0.33 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 280,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,418. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Jones Soda has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.