Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Raised by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after buying an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,626,000 after buying an additional 864,547 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,620,000 after buying an additional 949,327 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,670,000 after purchasing an additional 313,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

NYSE JNJ opened at $157.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $415.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.31. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $161.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

