Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s 7th Largest Position

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.8% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 115,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $157.89 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $161.32. The stock has a market cap of $415.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

