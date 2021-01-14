Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.68.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $52.01 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $52.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $709,172 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,555,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,906,000 after purchasing an additional 274,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,690,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,944,000 after purchasing an additional 231,623 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,987,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,058,000 after acquiring an additional 286,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,208,000 after acquiring an additional 475,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

