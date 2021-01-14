John W. Swygert Sells 154 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO John W. Swygert sold 154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $14,369.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
OLLI stock opened at $96.03 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.45.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889,351 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,402 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,008,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,100,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 274,125 shares during the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
