John W. Swygert Sells 154 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO John W. Swygert sold 154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $14,369.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OLLI stock opened at $96.03 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.45.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889,351 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,402 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,008,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,100,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 274,125 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

