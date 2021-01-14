John Patrick O’neill Buys 100,000 Shares of Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Stock

Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Director John Patrick O’neill bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAYO opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Rideshare Rental, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Rideshare Rental (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rideshare Rental had a negative net margin of 80.05% and a negative return on equity of 442.83%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter.

Rideshare Rental, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

