John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Down 92.2% in December

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the December 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund during the third quarter worth $94,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund by 15.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund by 19.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 58,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund by 22.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 132,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund by 27.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 29,703 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of HTY stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. 46,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,902. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.