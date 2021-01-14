Jobchain (JOB) Achieves Market Cap of $3.35 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 60.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $560.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00042424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.00381293 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00039855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.84 or 0.04103766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013161 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a token. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,861,644,855 tokens. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

