JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.87.

JBLU opened at $14.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

