Jennifer Pileggi Sells 4,486 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $63,925.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 4th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $33,763.02.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.
- On Monday, December 14th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 15,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $182,250.00.
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $241,697.43.
ZUO opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,825,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,530,000 after buying an additional 1,480,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,518,000 after acquiring an additional 332,385 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,925,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zuora by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 7.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,002,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 136,811 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.
See Also: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.