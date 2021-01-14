Jennifer Pileggi Sells 4,486 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $63,925.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $33,763.02.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 15,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $182,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $241,697.43.

ZUO opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,825,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,530,000 after buying an additional 1,480,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,518,000 after acquiring an additional 332,385 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,925,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zuora by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 7.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,002,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 136,811 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

