Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ricoh Company, Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ricoh in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.28%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

RICOY opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ricoh has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.

