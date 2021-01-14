Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Douglas Emmett, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of DEI opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.