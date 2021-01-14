Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Shopify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Shopify alerts:

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.13 million.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.