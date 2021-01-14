Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.35 ($58.06).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) alerts:

Shares of FRE opened at €38.80 ($45.65) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.04. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.