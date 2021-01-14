Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mizuho Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE MFG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.