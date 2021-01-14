Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FMS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth $424,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 142.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.