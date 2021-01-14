Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Five Below, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Five Below stock opened at $192.60 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $195.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Five Below by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Five Below by 181.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Five Below by 55.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,461 shares of company stock worth $11,823,259. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

