Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Facebook, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.24.

Facebook stock opened at $251.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.97. The company has a market cap of $716.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,197,194 shares of company stock valued at $327,128,221. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

