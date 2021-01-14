Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Amazon.com, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $34.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $34.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $8.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $13.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $65.04 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,645.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,165.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,186.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,160.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,943,657.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

